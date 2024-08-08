EGLE staffers headed to U.P. State Fair August 12 to 18 to provide helpful information

Get ready for a full week at the Upper Peninsula State Fair in Escanaba from August 12 to August 18. Staffers from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will be at the fair, bringing a wealth of knowledge with them.

Visitors stop by the EGLE booth at the Upper Peninsula State Fair in 2023.

Join EGLE staff during fair hours at the Ruth Butler Exhibition Building, where they will be showcasing a variety of engaging programs and resources for educators, families, and local communities. Dive into experiences that will get you excited about:

Learning about EGLE Classroom and EGLE Classroom Office Hours for educators.

Discovering the ins and outs of recycling and composting.

Exploring EGLE’s Environmental Education Lending Station.

Valuing environmental stewardship with the Michigan Green Schools program.

EGLE careers.

The U.P. State Fair offers EGLE staff the chance to meet, and engage with, Michiganders beyond the Lower Peninsula. Visitors who stop by the EGLE booth will learn how EGLE safeguards Michigan’s environment and public health by managing our air, water, land, and energy resources. EGLE staff will have an opportunity to hear from community members regarding issues that matter to them and assist EGLE with its efforts to be responsive and connect with the public.

Since its beginning in 1928, the Upper Peninsula State Fair has been a unique destination for celebrating the vibrant culture and heritage of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Seize this incredible opportunity to learn, explore, and have a blast with EGLE at the fair. Tickets are available online and onsite.