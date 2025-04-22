Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 26

The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at locations across the country.

On Take Back Day, communities throughout the U.S. can drop off unwanted and expired medications at participating law enforcement locations in their area.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Participation in drug take back programs helps prevent drug abuse and accidental poisoning while also preserving our water resources. It prevents drug abuse by eliminating the opportunity for someone other than the person prescribed from taking them. It helps preserve our water because the collected materials are sent for incineration which destroys the biologically active chemicals preventing the opportunity to reach our waters and the wildlife they support.

Don’t miss out! Join the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its law enforcement partners this Saturday. They will be collecting:

Tablets

Capsules

Patches

Other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept any of the following:

Syringes

Sharps

Illicit drugs

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back Web Map. Both the map and map tutorial are phone friendly too!

For more information regarding drug treatment and prevention, go to Michigan.gov/Opioids.