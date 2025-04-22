Lt. Governor addressing MI Healthy Climate Conference today at Huntington Place in Detroit

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will speak today – Earth Day – to more than 1,000 attendees of the third annual MI Healthy Climate Conference, hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) at Huntington Place in Detroit.

The Lieutenant Governor will preview an EGLE grant program to lower barriers to clean energy and support state climate action goals.

The day-and-a-half conference is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees from local, state, federal and tribal governments; schools and universities; nonprofits; community groups; and businesses. More than 60 speakers will share success stories, challenges, funding opportunities, technical assistance, and more.

When: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 8:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 23. Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist is expected to speak at around 1:05 p.m. A full agenda with speakers can be found on the conference web page.

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 8:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 23. Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist is expected to speak at around 1:05 p.m. A full agenda with speakers can be found on the conference web page. Where: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, Mich. 48226.

Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, Mich. 48226. How: Credentialed media may check in at the conference media table.

Credentialed media may check in at the conference media table. Conference details: Review EGLE’s press release.

The conference’s first day will focus attention on priority areas in the MI Healthy Climate Plan, including commitment to environmental justice and a just transition, cleaning the electrical grid, future mobility and electrification, industrial innovation, and conserving land and water, along with the future of climate finance in the Midwest.

Day 2 will feature talks on reducing food waste, regenerative agriculture, renewable energy goals, the clean energy workforce, the Michigan the Beautiful initiative, and more. A MI Solar for All workshop will bring together people and organizations interested in solar projects.

Conference highlights include a “Future of Climate Finance in the Midwest” panel at 3:50 p.m. today – featuring MI Saves CEO Sally Talberg, Justice Climate Fund CEO Amir Kirkwood, Inclusiv CEO Cathie Mahon, Fifth Third Bank Chief Sustainability Officer Pratik Raval, and Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks – and a “Let’s Grow Michigan” keynote address Wednesday featuring Hilary Doe, chief growth and marketing officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Additional speakers, panelists, and moderators include:

Director Susan Corbin of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.