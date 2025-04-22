Lt. Governor Gilchrist announces launch of MI Healthy Climate Challenge to award millions in grants

Program will support state climate goals, lower barriers to clean energy across Michigan

DETROIT – Today, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced the launch of the MI Healthy Climate Challenge (the Challenge), which will award millions of dollars in grants to projects that will help Michigan meet Mi Healthy Climate Plan goals.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Office of Climate and Energy’s (OCE) grant program will include multiple grant competitions through 2026 that aim to expand equitable access to solar energy, grow green lending capacity, and increase access to clean energy funding across the state.

“The MI Healthy Climate Challenge is a major step forward in reinforcing Michigan’s role as a national leader in climate action,” Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist said. “We’re committed to making sure investments in clean energy and climate solutions reach communities across Michigan by empowering people with the resources they need to build a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable future for our state.”

The State of Michigan’s MI Healthy Climate Plan maps out a strategy to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2050, with a 52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2005 baseline by 2030. The Challenge aims to fund projects that will empower communities to access public and private climate funding opportunities to implement real projects that will help the state reach these goals and ensure a cleaner, healthier Michigan for generations to come.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a bold climate vision for Michigan, and the MI Healthy Climate Challenge will play a key role in turning that vision into real, on-the-ground progress,” said Cory Connolly, chief climate officer for EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy. “The Challenge helps communities across Michigan tap into the growing landscape of public and private funding opportunities and expand access to clean energy.”

The first competition in the series, Solar for Savings, offers $8.875 million in grants for residential and community solar pilot projects, as well as upgrades to equipment and energy storage. These pilots will reduce energy costs, improve resiliency, and lay the groundwork for the broader MI Solar for All program – a $156 million federally funded initiative to bring solar energy to low-income households and communities statewide.

“This is an important milestone in our work to ensure all Michigan families – regardless of income - can access the benefits of clean, affordable energy,” said Dr. Joy Wang, director of the MI Solar for All program. “These pilot projects will serve as a foundation for a larger, inclusive program shaped by the people it’s meant to serve.”

The Solar for Savings challenge is just the beginning. The broader MI Healthy Climate Challenge will offer multiple funding opportunities to help build momentum around clean energy initiatives statewide.

Future competitions will focus on expanding access to green lending, helping communities and partners leverage federal tax credits, and unlocking large-scale climate financing for high-impact climate projects. While eligibility will vary by competition, the Challenge is designed to include a wide range of public and private participants – including local governments, community lenders, schools, faith organizations, nonprofits, and solar providers.

Solar for Savings applications are now open and will be accepted until 5 p.m. July 30, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit Michigan.gov/MHCChallenge.

To stay informed about future competitions launching throughout 2025, sign up for the MI Healthy Climate Bulletin.