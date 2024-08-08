Lane Restriction on Interstate 70 Westbound, Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, August 8, 2024

Page Content

A portion of Interstate 70 westbound, will have a lane restriction, from milepost 1.27 to milepost 0.80, near the Wheeling Tunnel, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 8, 2024, to allow for patching. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

​