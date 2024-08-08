Submit Release
Lakeside Drive, at the Shannondale Spillway Bridge, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Thursday, August 8, 2024

Lakeside Drive, County Route 9/14, will be closed at the Shannondale Spillway Bridge, in Jefferson County, from noon to 3 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2024, to perform a bridge safety inspection. Motorists should travel with caution through the area and allow extra time. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

