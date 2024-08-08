Lane Restriction on WV 7, in Hundred, to Begin Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 7 (Hornet Highway), in Hundred, from milepost 31.19 to milepost 33.52, at Stottlemire Run Road, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Friday, September 30, 2024, for tree removal along the roadway. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

