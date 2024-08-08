Axxel acts as exclusive advisor to Ecomax.

MONT-ROYAL, QC, CANADA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXXEL ANNOUNCES ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TRANSACTION WITH THE SALE OF ECOMAX CONTAINERS TO E360S

The Axxel team announces the acquisition of Eco-Max Containers of Cowansville, Qc. by Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S)

Écomax, established in Cowansville, Qc. ,since 2009, offers a complete range of containers and transportation services for waste management.

Donato Ardellini, CEO of E360S, said: "We welcome Eco Max's dedicated employees to the growing E360S team. The operations complement E360S' existing platform in the province of Quebec. E360S continues to deliver on its goal of becoming the most trusted environmental management company in Canada.

Mr. Nizar Loukil, Senior Director of Axxel's Mergers & Acquisitions Division said: " We are proud to have actively participated in the success of the acquisition of Écomax by E360S as well as the trust that Écomax shareholders have placed in us to represent them in this process. ``

Under Mr. Daigle's leadership, Écomax has become a major player in the field of container rental and transportation. Finally, we would like to thank all those involved in this transaction for their collaboration and dedication.

About Axxel

We are a boutique firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions for SMEs. We create a unique moment in a company's history by bringing people together to ensure that our client's most valuable assets are seen at fair value. Our approach is unique, and our multidisciplinary team will stop at nothing to sign the best deal for your organization.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America’s leading and most trusted environmental management company. E360S is a vertically integrated provider of waste management, environmental, and recycling/circular economy services to over 30,000 Canadian municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, and operates throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

