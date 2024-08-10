“Space for Art” Officially Awarded BEST SHORT FILM at the 2024 Toronto Documentary Film Festival
Our Space for Art team is so grateful for this beautiful film that shares the story of our space, art, and healing mission...”TORONTO , CANADA , August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that the “Space for Art” film has been selected among the BEST FILMS IN THE WORLD and awarded BEST SHORT FILM at the Toronto Documentary Film Festival. The Toronto festival was created for filmmakers and with the goal of showcasing the best of talent in documentary film from around the world.
— Astronaut Nicole Stott
“Space for Art” is an extraordinary documentary film on the power of hope, courage, and healing. Featuring astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, the film follows her on perhaps her most important mission of uniting a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. Meet the Space for Art team who bring this mission to life, and some of the young children who are wise beyond their years.
With gratitude, astronaut Nicole Stott says “Our Space for Art team is so grateful for this beautiful film that shares the story of our space, art, and healing mission – and most importantly shines a light on the incredible strength and inspiration of the children and their families who create the artwork that comes together in such a meaningful way.”
“Space for Art” had its east coast premiere at the Atlanta Docufest winning the “Audience Choice Documentary Short” award. In addition to being an Official Selection at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival, the "Space for Art" film has continued to receive accolades as an Official Selection and Award Winner at the Independent Shorts Awards; an Official Selection at the IndieX Film Fest - Los Angeles; an Official Selection and Award Winner for “Exceptional Merit - Human Spirit” at the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival; an Official Selection, Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards; a finalist in the Canada Shorts: Canadian & International Short Film Festival; a finalist at the Raw Science Film Festival; a semi-finalist at the Miami Short Film Festival; and an Official Selection, Award Winner & Semi Finalist at the Indie Short Festival - Los Angeles International Short Film Festival; and Nomination for the 2024 San Diego Film Awards.
About The Space For Art Foundation
The Space for Art Foundation has the vision for a world where children experiencing life’s challenges are inspired to imagine and create a positive future for themselves. A future that transcends those challenges and is brought to life through space and art and an understanding of their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth. The Space for Art Foundation is on a mission of Space, Art, & Healing ~ Uniting a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art.
About ILC Dover
Since the Apollo Moon landing days, ILC Dover has been the primary supplier of spacesuits for NASA. They are pushing the boundaries of possibility and protecting the lives of astronauts performing the most daring missions in space ~ they are the leaders in protective aerospace solutions. Not only is ILC Dover THE spacesuit company, they have also been generous partners to the Space for Art Foundation since our very beginning; volunteering their time and talent to quilt together the first art spacesuit, HOPE, from artwork created by children in one US hospital. Without hesitation, the team at ILC Dover has moved forward hand-in-hand with the Space for Art Foundation, having now quilted together five art spacesuits with pieces of artwork from children in hospitals, refugee centers, orphanages, & schools in all 192 countries on the planet.
Screening Events:
Space Center Houston - Thought Leadership Series
Special public screening and exhibit
September 19th
Houston, TX
The 2024 Love International Film Festival (LIFF)
Official Nominee
September 16-20th
Encino, California
Official Nominee
Art Spirit Awards
Official Nominee Best Indie Film
August 12th
Toronto, Ontario
Beyond Earth Film Festival
India - West Bengal
San Diego Film Awards
Official Nominee Best Short Documentary
Beverly Hills Films Festival
Official Selection
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival
Official Selection - Best Short Documentary
Independent Shorts Awards
Official Selection, Award Winner & Semi Finalist
IndieX Film Fest - Los Angeles
Official Selection, Award Winner
Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival
Official Selection & Award Winner “Exceptional Merit”
Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards
Nominee
Atlanta Docufest
Audience Choice Documentary Short Award
Official Selection
Canada Shorts: Canadian & International Short Film Fest
Finalist & Official Selection
Raw Science Film Festival
Finalist & Official Selection
Miami short Film Festival
Semi Finalist & Official Selection
Indie Short Festival - Los Angeles International Short Film Festival
Official Selection
