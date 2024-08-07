Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Moments later, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, where they located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives determined the victim was injured in the shooting that occurred on Howard Road Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Demetrius Creek of Southeast.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant and booking order, 16-year-old Shamard Miller of Washington, D.C. was arrested and charged as an adult with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 24091372

###

