Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1005263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/7/24 at 1533 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N mile marker 34, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Kristin Scott

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southampton, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a female walking on Interstate 91 at mile marker 34, Rockingham, Windham County, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the female who began running around on the interstate impeding the flow of traffic. The female was taken into custody to prevent further disruption and concern for her safety and others. The female was later identified as Kristin Scott (50) of Southampton, MA. Scott was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600