Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1005263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/7/24 at 1533 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N mile marker 34, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Kristin Scott
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southampton, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a female walking on Interstate 91 at mile marker 34, Rockingham, Windham County, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the female who began running around on the interstate impeding the flow of traffic. The female was taken into custody to prevent further disruption and concern for her safety and others. The female was later identified as Kristin Scott (50) of Southampton, MA. Scott was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600