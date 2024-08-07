Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor the 102 Lives Lost From the Maui Wildfires
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR THE 102 LIVES LOST FROM THE MAUI WILDFIRES
August 7, 2024
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise on Thursday, August 8, to sunset on Monday, August 12, in honor of the 102 lives lost in the August 2023 Maui wildfires.
“Exactly one year ago, we lost cherished lives of mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters and friends. As we observe the one-year mark of the Maui Wildfires through commemorative events this weekend, let’s honor their memories and never forget those we lost in Lahaina,” said Governor Green. “Together, we will pave a path toward resilience and hope, preserve the spirit of Lahaina, and continue to rebuild with the community with strength and unity.”
