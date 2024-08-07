The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a statute prohibiting the obtaining of a criminal conviction or sentence on the basis of race—amended in 2022 to retroactively apply to cases on appeal for which the judgment is not final—allows, but does not require, the stay of an appeal and remand for the consideration of the racial injustice claims in the trial court, upon a finding of good cause.
You just read:
S.C. Declines to Stay Two Cases for Racial Injustice Claims
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.