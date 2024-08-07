Have fun learning about insects at MDC's Insect-O-Rama Aug. 9 in Springfield

Submit Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Have fun learning about insects at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free “Insect-O-Rama” program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 South Nature Center Way. Local insect experts will join MDC staff to provide an evening of insect information and fun activities that will help people learn about these fascinating creatures. Events will take place inside and outside the nature center in the form of displays, crafts, games and exhibits featuring live insects.

Insects provide a number of benefits to humans in the way of pollination and pest control. Learning more about the insects around us is a good way to develop an appreciation for the benefits they provide and also to eliminate the problems caused by some species.

No registration is required for this free program. Individuals can come any time during the Insect-O-Rama event, which is open to all ages. For more information about this event, call 417-888-4237 or go to:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201585

More information about some insect species found in Missouri is at mdc.mo.gov.

