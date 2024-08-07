Gov. Justice celebrates direct Charleston-to-New York flight on Breeze

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Breeze Airways, the premium leisure low-cost carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., will soon begin service to New York-Newark from Charleston, starting November 14. Newark International Airport is one of the three main airports serving New York City. "This partnership with Breeze Airways continues to exceed all expectations, and I'm thrilled that the airline is expanding its service to connect West Virginia with the New York area,” said Gov. Justice. “Airports significantly contribute to our economy, enhance tourism, and make our state more reachable. They are gateways to and from West Virginia, offering the world a chance to experience the beauty of our state. I look forward to Breeze’s continued success in West Virginia and to welcoming all the new visitors who will visit our great state because of this historic partnership.” Today’s announcement is another milestone in the historic partnership announced in March 2023. This award-winning carrier has committed to adding five new destinations through this partnership. Breeze currently offers flights from Myrtle Beach, SC, Orlando, FL and Tampa, FL to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, all of which are performing well. “Charleston has been a really strong market for us over the last year and we continue to see more opportunities for growth,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “Now West Virginia guests can enjoy our affordable, elevated, and premium leisure service as they travel on the only nonstop flight from Charleston to New York.” Breeze currently offers flights to more than 50 cities in the U.S. and is growing. The airline, which was recently ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third year in a row, began with service from just 16 cities in May 2021. Since then, the airline has seen tremendous demand for its unique “premium leisure” model that marries efficiency and affordability with comfort and accessibility. “The 20 million residents of America’s largest metropolitan area finally have direct access to America’s premier tourism destination,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We can’t wait for more visitors coming to enjoy our world-class outdoor recreation and unforgettable natural beauty. Many thanks are due to Governor Justice, the Legislature, the Kanawha County Commission, and the City of Charleston for their continued partnership to promote West Virginia tourism.” This is the first time CRW has had a direct New York flight in 11 years, and its addition continues a strong positive trend. CRW had a record month for enplaned passengers in May with a total of 19,606 boarding aircraft. Overall, more than 38,735 travelers passed through the airport in May, surpassing May 2023 by 21%, making it one of the busiest months at CRW since 2019, before the Covid pandemic. “The New York City area is among the top destinations requested by our community, and now our travelers have even more reason to choose West Virginia International Yeager Airport,” said Airport Director & CEO Dominique Ranieri. “This new route not only enhances access and flexibility for visitors to the New York City area but also offers expanded options for connecting to other destinations. Breeze Airways has been a tremendous addition to West Virginia, and we look forward to their continued growth at CRW.” Flights to New York-Newark, NJ, will begin on Thursdays and Sundays on November 14. Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way, and tickets can be booked at flybreeze.com. About Breeze Airways

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 60 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via their site or the app.