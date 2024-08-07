Missing Migrant Program: key to locating lost mother and child

FRONTON, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Missing Migrant Program placards were successful in leading agents to the location of a lost migrant mother and child that were lost in a remote ranchland, rescuing them from the harsh elements that can be very dangerous for migrants that have been abandoned by their smugglers.

On August 7, 2024, at about 1:50 a.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station were alerted about a lost mother and child around Fronton, Texas. The mother had called 911 emergency services for assistance and advised the operator she needed help and was standing near a metal sign that read “Auxilio 911” (Help 911) with a green cross. This sign was deployed by the RGV Sector Missing Migrant Program and was catalogued with location coordinates for agents to respond to the exact location. Agents responded to the location and located the mother and her child. Both mother and child were evaluated by emergency medical technicians before being transported to a local Border Patrol station.

“Great work by all involved in this humanitarian response”, said RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “This rescue of a mother and child highlights the importance of the humanitarian efforts that the Rio Grande Valley Sector through, its Missing Migrant Program, have invested in to save human lives”.