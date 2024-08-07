Submit Release
AG Reyes Welcomes DOJ in Effort to Hold TikTok Accountable

We applaud the DOJ joining our fight against TikTok by bringing these federal COPPA claims. Children’s privacy must be a priority for protection, especially against a company that seemingly puts profits above all else.

We believe the federal case will only help our state’s multiple lawsuits. Utah is taking a leading role nationally in holding TikTok accountable.

We are proud to represent the Utah Division of Consumer Protection and Utah Department of Commerce and appreciate their strong support.

Together, we are making important progress against TikTok in court no matter how many legal blockades TikTok tries to deploy.

We welcome other law enforcement entities like DOJ joining this critical effort.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

