Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,493 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime Bridge Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County.

Crews with Dement Construction will conduct intermittent nighttime lane closures at MM 140-141 beginning Wednesday, August 7 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, August 15 at 9 a.m., excluding Friday and Saturday. One lane will remain open at all times. The closure schedule is as follows:

·         Wednesday 8/7 and Thursday 8/8, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.: Alternating westbound lane closures to place barrier rail and set attenuators for the next phase of construction.

·         8/11 – 8/14, 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.: Alternating eastbound lane closures for milling, paving, and pavement marking operations on the shoulders and travel lanes.

The work is part of a nearly 2-mile-long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River. Additional information can be found on the project website (https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-40-bridges.html).

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

You just read:

Nighttime Bridge Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more