Nighttime Bridge Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County.



Crews with Dement Construction will conduct intermittent nighttime lane closures at MM 140-141 beginning Wednesday, August 7 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, August 15 at 9 a.m., excluding Friday and Saturday. One lane will remain open at all times. The closure schedule is as follows:

· Wednesday 8/7 and Thursday 8/8, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.: Alternating westbound lane closures to place barrier rail and set attenuators for the next phase of construction.

· 8/11 – 8/14, 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.: Alternating eastbound lane closures for milling, paving, and pavement marking operations on the shoulders and travel lanes.

The work is part of a nearly 2-mile-long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River. Additional information can be found on the project website (https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-40-bridges.html).

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.