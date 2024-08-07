Ebon Solar picks New Mexico for major solar factory – Company to invest a projected $942 million, create over 900 jobs

ALBUQUERQUE – Today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Ebon Solar jointly announced an estimated $942 million investment in New Mexico’s solar industry.

Ebon Solar LLC (Ebon Solar) is a Delaware-based, U.S. solar cell manufacturing company.

“We have succeeded in making New Mexico a global center for advanced energy manufacturing,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Ebon Solar joins other leading companies in embracing New Mexico’s commitment to renewable energy, its talented, dedicated workforce, and the opportunities we provide for job training and tuition-free college.”

‘We welcome Ebon Solar. This is a company that wants to diversify its business mix and sees New Mexico as the place to develop its innovative solar technology and build a skilled, high-paid workforce,” said Melinda Allen, president and CEO of the New Mexico Partnership, the nonprofit private marketing arm of the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

Ebon Solar plans to construct an estimated 834,000-square-foot solar cell manufacturing facility in Albuquerque’s Mesa del Sol industrial development area, creating over 900 new jobs.

“We are bringing in more opportunities for our families in industries that will help us build a sustainable economy and a sustainable city,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “This means more high-paying jobs for locals as Albuquerque continues to become a leader in clean energy.”

The significant greenfield investment for Ebon Solar’s New Mexico production complex is aimed at developing beginning-to-end advanced manufacturing of solar cells.

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) served as a key project management partner throughout Ebon Solar’s market evaluation process, facilitating numerous visits, interviews, and data analysis of the region as well as site selection support.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ebon Solar to the market; it not only represents a significant capital investment and new jobs to the community but aligns with PNM’s sustainability goals,” said Don Tarry, president and CEO of PNM and the 2024 AREA Board Chair.

“We are excited to support Ebon Solar with consideration of their Industrial Revenue Bond application because this is the type of advanced renewable energy manufacturing I want in my district, Bernalillo County, and our state. This project is also expected to bring over 900 new jobs to central New Mexico which is a huge win for the region,” District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

“Ebon Solar is proud to be an innovator in technologies that support renewable energy,” Ebon Solar CEO Judy Cai said. “The choice of Albuquerque for our investment aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation, and New Mexico offers abundant solar resources, favorable renewable energy policies, and a dedicated, skilled workforce. These factors enhance Ebon Solar’s capital investment and production capabilities and make the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and the State of New Mexico ideal partners as we integrate into the clean energy market.”

About Ebon Solar:

Ebon Solar is committed to innovation in solar manufacturing, bridging the technology gap to meet the growing demand for domestic renewable energy production, for our planet, for our future. Learn more at www.ebonsolar.com