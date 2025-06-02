Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,051 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham mourns death of Bloomfield police officer Timothy Ontiveros 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

I am devastated by the loss of Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros, who gave his life in the line of duty while protecting the Bloomfield community. His death is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every single day.

Officer Ontiveros joined the Bloomfield Police Department in November 2024 and quickly earned the respect of the community he served. At just 33 years old, he performed his duty with bravery and honor, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public safety.

I extend my deepest condolences to Officer Ontiveros’s family, friends, and fellow officers. Today, all New Mexicans honor his life, his service, and the sacrifice he made to keep others safe. Officer Ontiveros’s service will never be forgotten.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham mourns death of Bloomfield police officer Timothy Ontiveros 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more