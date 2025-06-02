Gov. Lujan Grisham mourns death of Bloomfield police officer Timothy Ontiveros 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

I am devastated by the loss of Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros, who gave his life in the line of duty while protecting the Bloomfield community. His death is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every single day.

Officer Ontiveros joined the Bloomfield Police Department in November 2024 and quickly earned the respect of the community he served. At just 33 years old, he performed his duty with bravery and honor, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public safety.

I extend my deepest condolences to Officer Ontiveros’s family, friends, and fellow officers. Today, all New Mexicans honor his life, his service, and the sacrifice he made to keep others safe. Officer Ontiveros’s service will never be forgotten.