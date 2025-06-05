Gov. Lujan Grisham orders flags to half-staff

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff beginning June 5, and lasting through sundown of June 10, in mourning for Officer Timothy Ontiveros of the Bloomfield Police Department.

“Officer Ontiveros exemplified extraordinary bravery and unwavering dedication in serving and protecting his fellow New Mexicans. He will be greatly missed by his family and community and will be remembered as a dedicated father to his two daughters, a fighter and a true public servant. It is appropriate and proper to acknowledge Officer Ontiveros’ life and service through a public period of mourning across New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Officer Ontiveros tragically lost his life after being shot and killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop on May 26.

See executed Executive Order 2025-214