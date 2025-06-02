Governor to promote New Mexico’s energy leadership at Alaska summit 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and officials will attend the Fourth Annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage, highlighting New Mexico’s position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing economies.

“New Mexico’s thriving economy is powered by our leadership in advanced energy and manufacturing,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We’re focused on expanding our economic growth through LNG exports, carbon management, hydrogen, and geothermal development. This conference is an opportunity to spotlight what we’ve built and explore new partnerships.”

The governor will be accompanied by Economic Secretary Rob Black, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Deputy Chief of Operations Caroline Buerkle.

Gov. Lujan Grisham will meet with key federal officials while in Anchorage, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to discuss opportunities for federal partnership in New Mexico’s advanced energy initiatives.

New Mexico produces some of the cleanest liquefied natural gas in the world, thanks in large part to our nation-leading methane emission standards that set the gold standard for responsible energy production. New Mexico continues to lead the nation in the advanced energy economy, driving major investments in hydrogen, carbon capture and storage projects, and geothermal energy development.

The governor will return to New Mexico on June 4. Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of governor during her time in Alaska.