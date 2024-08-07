2024 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, August 7 - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the Butter Cow today in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Inspired by "It's Showtime!" the 2024 fair theme, sculptor Sarah Pratt's creation captures the magic of the fair through the eyes of a child.

While the Butter Cow is the undisputed star of the show, this year, the cow has a delightful companion - a little girl pulling a seven-scoop ice cream cone out of her magician's hat.

Pratt was joined this year by her husband and twin daughters, Hannah and Grace, 20.

"As we worked together on the sculptures, our family fondly recalled a song we used to sing, ‘How many scoops do you want on your cone?' when the girls were young," said Sarah Pratt, 2024 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. "We enjoyed incorporating our family memories into new ones for this year's fair visitors."

"The butter cow is something we are proud to celebrate every summer as we gather here in Springfield, and this year's family project exemplifies what the fair stands for," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This year's fair theme, ‘It's Showtime!' honors the state fair's function as a place for Illinoisans across the state to come together and see the best our state has to offer—including our own local celebrity, the butter cow herself."

"Visiting the butter cow is a tradition for families at the Illinois State Fair," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "While the cow remains consistent, the creative new twists each year keep the tradition fresh. The little girl with the towering ice cream cone is the perfect reminder to grab a cool treat while you're in the Dairy Building."

"Illinois Dairy Farmers are proud to carry on the tradition of the iconic butter cow at the Illinois State Fair," said Kendra Anderson, Midwest Dairy Farmer Relations Manager. "The 2024 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow follows this year's fair theme of ‘It's Showtime!'. We hope that State Fair visitors come to the Dairy Building to view the butter cow, experience our new 'Cozy Cow Lounge,' and celebrate the Illinois dairy industry."

As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden between the two displays to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

The sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs August 8 through 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.