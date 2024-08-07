Submit Release
2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Vehicle Count – Through Day Five

For Immediate Release: 
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

Contact: 
Steve Kamarainen, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will provide daily traffic counts at nine locations for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 84th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which runs from Aug. 2-11, 2024. The traffic counts to date for the nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2024 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024: 51,179 vehicles entered

  • Down 1.5% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024: 55,127 vehicles entered

  • Down 2.3% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024: 52,182 vehicles entered

  • Down 12.7% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 5, 2024: 55,971 vehicles entered

  • Down 5.1% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024: 54,451 vehicles entered

  • Down 5.2% from the previous five-year average

2024 Total to Date:  268,910 Vehicles                      

Previous Five-Year Average to Date:  284,529 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic during the week of Aug. 19, 2024.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.


Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

