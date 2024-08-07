NYS Landmarks to be Lit to Commemorate Purple Heart Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State landmarks will be illuminated purple on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, to commemorate Purple Heart Day. On this significant day, the State comes together to pay tribute to the immeasurable sacrifices made by our valiant service members in their dedication to our nation.

“On this Purple Heart Day, we extend our deepest gratitude to the courageous service members who have made tremendous sacrifices in their unwavering commitment to our country," Governor Hochul said. "The Purple Heart symbolizes their extraordinary courage and selflessness, and New York is forever grateful to all those who served and received this honor. Today and every day, we stand united in heartfelt appreciation, honoring and recognizing their remarkable service.”

Additionally, the New York State Bridge Authority and the New York State Department of Veterans' Services are joining forces to commemorate Purple Heart Day with a special presentation at the Purple Heart Memorial Bear Mountain Bridge, which is celebrating its centennial this year. At this ceremony, Veterans who earned the Purple Heart will be honored for their service and sacrifice with presentations from leaders of both agencies, as well as county and local leaders from the surrounding area.

On August 7, 1782, at the Headquarters in Newburgh, New York, General George Washington ordered the creation of the Badge of Military Merit — the predecessor of the modern Purple Heart — the first military decoration of what was to become the United States of America. The modern Purple Heart was later recognized on April 5, 1917.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, located in New York's Hudson River Valley, stands as a testament to the bravery and sacrifices of those who have been awarded the Purple Heart. Co-located with the historic New Windsor Cantonment, where the Continental Army once resided during the final months of the American Revolutionary War, the Hall of Honor commemorates the awarding of the Purple Heart to 136 local World War I Veterans on the same grounds on May 28, 1932. Serving as America's oldest military decoration, the Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed or wounded by enemy action, symbolizing the courage and resilience of our service members.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “From the days of George Washington establishing the Badge of Military Merit in Newburgh to the present time where the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor stands proudly in New Windsor, the Purple Heart is a military honor whose roots run deeply and proudly in New York State. On Purple Heart Day, and on every day, our Department honors the courageous individuals who earned the Purple Heart through their service and sacrifice to our state and nation. Today and always, we stand ready, willing, and able to serve them in every way that we can.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Purple Heart Day include: