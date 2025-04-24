Construction Underway on Saratoga County Roundabout

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is underway on a $3.4 million project that will enhance motorist safety and improve traffic flow along an important travel route in Saratoga County and a key gateway to the historic City of Saratoga Springs. The project is reconfiguring the traditional four-way, signalized intersection of New York State Route 29, Rowland Street and Petrified Sea Gardens Road in the Town of Milton into a modern, single-lane roundabout that will reduce congestion and points of potential vehicle conflict. The intersection is less than three miles away from Saratoga Springs’ bustling downtown district.

“New Yorkers need the best and safest roads so they can travel to work, visit their families and shop for leisure,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are transforming the infrastructure of our state and connecting our roads to ensure safer and more efficient travel, the construction of this new roundabout on State Route 29 in Saratoga County would not be possible without our roadside workers, who risk their lives every day delivering for our state and keep us moving.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to lead the way in reimagining our infrastructure to better connect communities and get people where they need to go safely and efficiently. The transformation of this intersection along State Route 29 into a roundabout will reduce vehicle congestion along a vital travel corridor in Saratoga County and make it easier to reach one of the sparkling jewels of upstate New York, the City of Saratoga Springs.”

State Route 29 — also known as Washington Street — is a major east-west artery that connects the Town of Milton with Saratoga Springs and its many popular attractions, including the Saratoga Race Course and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Rowland Street is also a key north-south local connector that provides access to local residential communities as well as the Saratoga County Airport.

The new roundabout will improve overall traffic conditions by reducing idling time and allowing vehicles to navigate the intersection more efficiently.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to some traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. Watch a video about how to safely navigate a roundabout.

To minimize disruptions, the New York State Department of Transportation will maintain traffic in each direction on State Route 29 throughout construction. The project is expected to be in its final stages in early June and is not expected to impact travel to the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, which runs from June 4 through June 8. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by late June, well before the start of the regular race season at the Saratoga Race Course.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “The intersection of Rowland Street and Petrified Sea Gardens Road is part of one of Saratoga’s most vital routes. Thanks to $1 million in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer roundabout that will improve traffic flow. These improvements will make it easier for residents and visitors to reach the historic Saratoga Springs and travel throughout the Capital Region more easily and safely. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these federal dollars to good use to improve safety along this key gateway.”

Saratoga County Administrator Steve Bulger said, “Saratoga County is pleased to see new infrastructure investments as our County continues to grow. We believe this new roundabout will improve traffic flow at a key intersection that will benefit our constituents moving forward.”

Town of Milton Supervisor Scott Ostrander said, “Our town is one of the fastest growing towns in the County. Unfortunately, it’s growing faster than everyone has expected. I think the roundabout is a positive for our town because it will clear up the congested traffic in our town with the roundabout creating a steady flow of traffic which will hopefully take care of the congestion problem with the population continuously growing."

