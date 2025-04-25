$15M Awarded in Grants for Resilient Reforestation

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated Arbor Day 2025 by announcing $15 million in grant awards through New York State’s new Community Reforestation (CoRe) program. Sixteen of the funded projects will establish and expand resilient forests in and near New York’s urban communities, contributing to the 2024 State of the State “25 Million Trees Initiative” launched by Governor Hochul to recognize the importance of trees and forests for climate resiliency and community health.

“Resilient urban forests support community health, well-being and sustainability,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m celebrating Arbor Day 2025 by awarding $15 million in new grants to support projects across the State that will bring the countless ecological and economic benefits of trees to urban areas.”

Trees in urban areas help reduce high temperatures created by the urban heat island effect. CoRe-funded projects are predominantly located in communities with high heat vulnerability. Studies show that forested natural areas can be as much as 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than under the shade of a street tree just a few hundred feet away. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) administers the new CoRe grant program, which supports the State’s efforts to plant 25 million trees by 2033.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The CoRe grant-funded projects announced today will help make New York’s communities cooler — expanding forest canopies, improving forest health, and moderating temperatures, all while engaging New Yorkers at the local, regional, and watershed levels. In addition to significant climate benefits, trees enhance biodiversity and improve overall community health and well-being for residents statewide.”

All CoRe-funded projects will record tree planting input into DEC's Tree Tracker, the GIS tool available for the public to upload every tree planted in New York State. Every New Yorker that uploads a tree planting to the Tree Tracker in the months of April and May 2025 will be automatically entered in a 25 Million Trees sweepstakes for a chance to win a year-long subscription to The Conservationist magazine and 25 Million Trees swag.

DEC is awarding more than $7.4 million to municipalities, particularly to restore woodlands in public parks. Invasive species removal and expansion of native forests in these open spaces intends to enhance the ecosystem services provided to local residents, particularly enhanced canopy that provides shade and recreational opportunities.

A total of $5.3 million is awarded to not-for-profit organizations for a variety of volunteer-driven projects focused on promoting forest health at the ecosystem-level, from riparian zone enhancement along the Upper Susquehanna watershed to protecting Bronx River ecological health.

Four projects totaling approximately $1.7 million will be awarded to the State University of New York (SUNY) for reforestation projects on college campuses. Projects will serve as “living labs” for students to research best practices in tree planting, sustainable forest management and ecological monitoring.

Many projects feature youth engagement and workforce development opportunities in their reforestation efforts. The Natural Areas Conservancy, awarded approximately $3 million for their restoration of parks across the five boroughs, plans to include field technicians as part of the City University of New York (CUNY) fellowship program. The city of Syracuse awarded $2 million to restore forests across the city and establish a resilient “food forest,” will enlist the help of Onondaga Earth Corps crews for plantings using youth volunteers.

Funding for this round of the CoRe grant program was allocated by the Governor in the FY25 Enacted Budget. In addition to the $15 million allocation for the CoRe grant program, the Governor’s initial commitment to the 25 Million Trees Initiative came with $32 million to modernize the Saratoga Tree Nursery and enhance DEC’s technological capabilities for tracking tree planting and forest management across the state. The initiative is working to invigorate the State’s tree planting efforts by scaling up public-sector tree planting efforts, invigorating the private sector, harnessing technology and engaging the next generation of environmental stewards.

Community Reforestation (CoRe) Grant Awards

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx County

Bronx River Alliance - $500,000 for Bronx River Forest Restoration

The Bronx River Alliance will restore riparian forests historically dominated by ash trees along the watershed by planting nearly 2,000 hardwood trees with the help of more than 300 volunteers.

The New York Botanical Garden - $429,285 for Bronx River Riparian Forest Restoration

As part of their Bronx River Riparian Forest Restoration Project, the NYBG and partners will enhance six degraded sites across the watershed — two sites on NYBG forestlands, three Westchester County Parks sites and a reservoir site in North Castle.

New York County

City of New York - $2,995,707 for NYC Parks Reforestation

The city will restore canopy gaps in seven parks in four boroughs by planting more than 10,000 trees.

Natural Areas Conservancy (NAC) Inc. - $2,958,846 for Restoration at Forest Park, Highbridge Park and Prospect Park

NAC and partners will restore 37 acres of invasive species-dominated, degraded and not-regenerating forests across three parks in New York City.

MID-HUDSON VALLEY

Putnam County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County - $300,000 for Tilly Foster Farm Forest Restoration

Veteran citizen scientists will install a one-acre Miyawaki miniforest at Tilly Foster Farm.

Ulster County

City of Kingston - $1,608,947 for Restoration of Kingston Parks

The city of Kingston will re-establish healthy forests across Kingston's public parks by planting 8,100 trees across 72 acres in five parks.

Westchester County

The Research Foundation for the State of New York - $499,942 for Afforestation at SUNY Purchase

The college will restore and reforest a three-acre plot on campus, and students will study comparative planting practices across three different sites.

Village of Irvington - $382,316 for Irvington Woods Restoration

The village's community-driven task force will restore degraded forest stands in Irvington Woods, home to the largest remaining wetlands in southern Westchester County.

Village of Hastings on Hudson - $356,511 for Restoration of Hillside Park Woodlands

The village will restore Hillside Park's woodlands to a native forest ecosystem by reforesting degraded stands, planting more than 6,500 trees and implementing protective fencing to prevent deer from browsing in the area.

CAPITAL REGION

Columbia County

Columbia Land Conservancy Inc - $368,426 for High Falls Conservation Area Restoration and Reforestation

The Columbia Land Conservancy will restore 13 acres of early successional forest in High Falls Park by planting trees, treating invasive species and controlling for deer over-browse.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Onondaga County

City of Syracuse - $2,080,083 for Forest Stand Restoration

The city will restore eight degraded forest sites, totaling more than 38 acres, by planting trees in order to contribute to the goal of increasing the city’s tree canopy by seven percent.

MOHAWK VALLEY

Schoharie County

The Research Foundation for the State of New York - $423,092 for SUNY Cobleskill Forest Restoration

SUNY Cobleskill will create natural areas on campus by planting more than 5,300 trees across five acres of abandoned agricultural land, providing hands-on educational experiences for students.

NORTH COUNTRY

St. Lawrence County

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - $498,000 for Forest Conservation Area Restoration

The Tribe will restore a culturally significant conserved forest where much of the canopy was lost to the Emerald Ash Borer.

SOUTHERN TIER

Broome County

The Research Foundation for the State of New York - $311,841 for Nuthatch Hollow Forest Restoration

SUNY Binghamton will plant native trees and shrubs across 29 acres at Nuthatch Hollow, restoring regraded forestland while supporting research, education and public engagement.

Delaware County

The Research Foundation for the State of New York - $484,910 for SUNY Oneonta Forest Restoration

SUNY Oneonta will plant more than 9,600 native trees and remove invasive species to enhance carbon sequestration and recreation opportunities on campus, as well as host student internships and service-learning opportunities.

Tioga County

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District - $802,091 for Upper Susquehanna Coalition Forest Restoration

The Upper Susquehanna Coalition, in collaboration with Soil and Water Conservation Districts and municipalities, will reforest 71 acres of riparian forests at 48 different sites within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, planting more than 22,000 trees.

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “Strengthening urban forestry around the state will not only absorb carbon in our atmosphere and absorb stormwater runoff, but also will bring a greater pastoral sense to even urban environments. I am glad that SUNY will be partnering in several projects so students will receive a valuable learning experience in arboriculture and urban forestry. Whenever we can simultaneously combat climate change and make our communities more beautiful and livable, we ought to do so.”

Assemblymember Karines Reyes said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for this vital investment in the Bronx's habitat and communities. The Borough of Parks', as it is affectionately-known, is more than worthy of funding to improve the ecological health of our county. The nearly $1 million investment in Bronx-based institutions, like the Bronx River Alliance and The Bronx Zoo, will be well spent in service to keeping our borough's trees clean and healthy. This investment in our local environment will have positive impacts on health and wellness, as we seek to reverse the disastrous impacts of pollution and the prolonged disinvestment of previous decades.”

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “I’m proud to celebrate this critical investment in the Bronx’s natural resources through the CoRe grant program. The funding awarded to the Bronx River Alliance and The New York Botanical Garden will help restore our urban forests, improve air quality, and provide cooler, greener spaces for our residents. These projects not only strengthen our local environment but also engage our communities, especially our youth—in building a healthier, more resilient Bronx.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to expanding, restoring, and creating more forested natural areas to support our urban neighborhoods through the Community Restoration Grant Awards. Communities like those I represent in the Bronx have some of the worst health outcomes in the state and trees are an invaluable tool to bolster community resilience. Every tree that gets planted means a little more fresh air and a little more shade. We're excited to get started as we work toward the state's ambitious goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.”

Assemblymember Emérita Torres said, “This is great news for the Bronx. Amid cuts from the current federal administration, it is more important than ever that our state invests in environmental restoration. This reforestation funding provides critical support for our environmental partners in the community, especially for the restoration along the Bronx River. Our communities continue to bear the brunt of long-term disinvestment and pollution. This funding is a step in the right direction.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to environmental justice and urban resilience through the launch of the Community Reforestation (CoRe) program and the historic 25 Million Trees Initiative. The Governor`s work on this effort aligns with our Greening the Bronx initiative, with investments that not only plant trees but also plant hope, healing, and long-term health in our communities. Projects such as the Bronx River Riparian Forest Restoration, led by the Bronx River Alliance and NYBG, are powerful examples of what can happen when government, institutions, and local volunteers work together to rebuild natural ecosystems and restore our borough's green infrastructure. These nearly 2,000 new trees are a win for the Bronx and for improving our environment and our borough`s public health.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “Urban trees are essential climate infrastructure and help create a greener, healthier, future for New York. These investments in our community through the CoRe program will help keep neighborhoods cooler, protect against the impacts of climate change, and improve mental health. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation for celebrating this Arbor Day by investing in urban trees in Manhattan and beyond.”

Chief Executive Officer and William C. Steere Sr. President of the New York Botanical Garden Jennifer Bernstein said, “The New York Botanical Garden applauds Governor Kathy Hochul for her vision and leadership in creating the inaugural Community Reforestation program. By supporting NYBG’s restoration work in the Bronx River corridor, families and neighbors will experience the benefits of forests for generations to come. Thank you Governor Hochul.”

Bronx River Alliance Executive Director Siddhartha Sánchez said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for developing new funding opportunities to increase and improve tree canopy coverage in communities like the Bronx. Investing in reforesting dense urban areas benefits communities in numerous ways - mitigating heat island impacts and localized flooding while improving community health by increasing access to nature. These resources provide the Bronx River Alliance with the ability to do targeted reforestation over multiple years in Westchester and the Bronx, making our work more sustainable.”

To further Governor Hochul’s goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) will begin its Tree Power program 2025 season today. NYPA’s Tree Power program, first established in 1992, helps customers plant native tree varieties to provide wind breaks surrounding buildings, shading that reduces building energy use and removes carbon from the atmosphere. In 2024, the Power Authority planted more than 1,400 trees in 50 communities throughout the state under the program. Since 2016, more than 8,000 trees have been planted under the program, sequestering more than 400 metric tons of carbon emissions.

NYPA customers that are eligible to participate in the Tree Power program include municipal electric utilities, rural electric cooperatives and State and local government customers, including the State University of New York and the City University of New York. For every tree that a customer purchases, NYPA will offer tree matches up to $5,000 in value. NYPA is accepting orders for the 2025 program through mid-September.