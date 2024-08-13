Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,981 in the last 365 days.

Killingsworth Environmental Joins NPMA's Key Partners Program and PPMA's Guardian Investor Roster

Strengthening Industry Leadership and Collaboration with Prestigious New Partnerships

This partnership highlights our commitment to creativity and teamwork. Our dedication to these principles also fuels our support for the vital initiatives of PPMA.”
— Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Killingsworth Environmental
MATTHEWS, NC, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Killingsworth Environmental is honored to announce its inclusion as a Key Partner of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and as a Guardian Investor of the Professional Pest Management Alliance (PPMA). Killingsworth Environmental, an Anticimex company, is an innovative pest control company serving the greater Charlotte area, offering innovative and effective pest control solutions and technologies.

The NPMA's Key Partners Program, launched in 2023, is designed to redefine corporate responsibility and industry collaboration within the pest management industry. The program fosters high support, volunteerism, and leadership, benefiting the industry by creating partnerships with principal pest control companies. These partnerships aim to transform the industry by setting new standards for collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Key Partners contribute significantly to NPMA's initiatives, providing world-class educational opportunities and professional development for NPMA members and supporting the overall mission and goals of the NPMA.

Killingsworth's support also extends to PPMA, the consumer marketing arm of NPMA. The PPMA proactively provides the public with information and education about the value of professional pest management. PPMA aims to raise awareness about the importance of professional pest management and support the industry's growth and positive impact.

"We are thrilled to become a Key Partner with NPMA, reflecting our core values of innovation, passion, and trust. This partnership highlights our commitment to creativity and teamwork. Our dedication to these principles also fuels our support for the vital initiatives of PPMA.," said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Killingsworth Environmental.

Killingsworth was founded in 1993 and has grown to North America's 36th-largest pest control company. In 2018, Anticimex purchased Killingsworth and gave them the backing and experience of many sister companies in the US, Europe, and Asia. Now, with an R&D division second to none, Killingsworth is bringing cutting-edge pest control to the Carolinas while still focusing on customers' needs.

Tessa Shoe
Anticimex Carolinas: Family of Brands
+1 866-781-4991
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Killingsworth Environmental Joins NPMA's Key Partners Program and PPMA's Guardian Investor Roster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more