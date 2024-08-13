Access Fixtures Introduces New ARCI LED Bollard Lights with Optional 120v GFCI Outlet

ARCI LED Bollard Light with GFCI ARCI LED Bollard Light with GFCI Outlet (Closeup View) ARCI LED Bollard Light with GFCI Outlet (Locking Mechanism) ARCI 590nm Amber LED Bollard Light with GFCI Outlet ARCI 590nm Amber LED Bollard Light with Optional Backlight Shield

ARCI LED Bollard Lights now feature an optional 120v GFCI outlet, enhancing functionality and convenience for the durable, marine-grade 14w and 24w models.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, proudly announces the introduction of a new design feature to its ARCI LED Bollard Lights: an optional 120v GFCI outlet.

This enhancement, now available for the ARCI 14-watt and ARCI 24-watt models, significantly enhances the functionality and convenience of these durable, marine-grade outdoor lights with GFCI outlets. The GFCI outlet is seamlessly integrated into the bollard housing and features a door with a locking mechanism, maintaining a sleek and secure design.

ARCI LED outdoor lights with GFCI outlet provide safe and convenient access to power in outdoor settings. A GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) outlet is designed to protect against electrical shock by quickly cutting off power when a ground fault is detected, enhancing safety.

This feature is significant in outdoor settings with common moisture and wet conditions. Additionally, these outlets increase the versatility of bollard lights by allowing them to serve multiple functions, such as powering gardening tools, or other outdoor electrical devices.

A GFCI outlet into an LED bollard light provides a convenient power source for outdoor tools, equipment, and devices. This eliminates the need for separate outdoor outlets and reduces the number of extension cords, simplifying the setup and reducing potential tripping hazards.

In many areas, electrical codes require GFCI outlets in outdoor locations to comply with these regulations. Designed for outdoor use, GFCI outlets on LED bollard lights are typically weather-resistant, ensuring reliable operation in various environmental conditions.

Key features of the ARCI LED Bollard Lights include:

EXTREME-LIFE: This bollard light is L70-rated over 120,000 hours for years of maintenance-free use.

Durable Construction: ARCI has a die-cast aluminum head which protects a horizontally mounted shatterproof polycarbonate lens. It is IP66-rated.

Marine Grade Finish: This bollard light is standard with a marine grade finish for extra protection.

"The integration of the optional 120v GFCI outlet into our ARCI LED Bollard Lights significantly increases their versatility and functionality," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "By providing safe, outdoor electrical access, these bollard lights not only deliver exceptional illumination but also enhance convenience and safety in various applications."

The ARCI LED Bollard Lights, available in 19″, 35″, or 42″ heights, come in two models: 14w and 24w. Both models are EXTREME-LIFE rated with an L70 lifespan of 120,000 hours, ensuring long-term, maintenance-free performance. They are UL, CuL, DLC, ETL, RoHS, CB, and SAA listed, with an 80Ra color rendering index. The IP66 rating provides robust protection against dust and water ingress, and their BUG rating of 0, 0, 0 highlights low glare and light trespass. Constructed with a die-cast aluminum housing and a shatterproof polycarbonate lens, the bollard lights operate within a temperature range from -22°F to 122°F. They feature a marine-grade powder coat finish in Black, White, Gray, or Bronze, offering extra protection and aesthetic flexibility. The lights are 0-10v dimmable, emitting 1,120 lumens for the 14w model and 1,920 lumens for the 24w model. Both include all necessary mounting hardware, including anchor bolts and have a 6.5″ diameter.

Additionally, there is an ARCI 14w 590nm Amber LED Bollard Light and an ARCI 24w ARCI 590nm Amber LED Bollard Light available that provide turtle and wildlife-friendly lighting, making them ideal for coastal and environmentally sensitive areas.

Customization options for both models include color temperatures of 2200K, 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K, and optics options of Type III, Type IV, or Type V. The bollard lights are available in heights of 19.7″, 35.43″, or 42″, with custom RAL colors available with a minimum order quantity. Additional options such as surge protection and backlight shields are also available to enhance functionality.

