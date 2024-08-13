Omni Interactions Celebrates Making the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

For the fourth consecutive year, Omni Interactions ranks as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and our innovative approach to customer experience solutions.” — Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Omni Interactions is included on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and our innovative approach to customer experience solutions. We remain committed to delivering top-tier services while continuing to grow and adapt in this dynamic industry."

Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions, added, "Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the hard work and perseverance of our entire team. We are excited about the future and will continue to focus on leveraging advanced technology to provide flexible and scalable solutions for our clients. This honor motivates us to push the boundaries of what is possible in customer experience."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Omni Interactions is a leading provider of customer experience solutions, delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable services. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on leveraging advanced technology, Omni Interactions has achieved significant milestones, including winning the Outsource Provider of the Year, CCWomen’s Award for Gender Equality, and CCW’s Most Innovative BPO of the Year.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc. Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, CCWomen’s Award for Gender Equality, and CCW’s Most Innovative BPO of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing American companies. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated “Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”

