Omni Interactions Expands Healthcare CX Portfolio with New Patient Access Partnership

Healthcare provider selects Omni to support patient appointment scheduling & inbound call management, achieving improvements in conversion performance.

Access to care often begins with a phone call. Our client needed a partner that could rapidly improve operational performance while maintaining a compassionate, compliant patient experience.” — Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO, Omni Interactions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, a leader in flexible customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced a new partnership with a rapidly growing healthcare services organization to manage inbound patient call volume and convert inquiries into scheduled appointments. In the first full reporting period under Omni’s management, the engagement delivered measurable improvements in scheduling performance, outperforming the client’s own internal team.

The partnership reinforces Omni’s continued expansion within healthcare and highlights the growing demand for scalable CX partners capable of driving operational results in complex, compliance driven environments.

IMPROVING ACCESS TO CARE THROUGH OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

The client engaged Omni Interactions to take over management of high-volume inbound calls and improve conversion of patient inquiries into scheduled appointments. In healthcare contact center environments, conversion rate is a critical operational metric defined as the percentage of actionable calls that result in a scheduled appointment.

Prior to the engagement, the client’s internal team consistently averaged between 35 and 38 percent conversion. In the first reporting period, Omni’s team achieved approximately 42 percent conversion, surpassing the client’s internal team from the outset. During the most recent reporting period, results continued to scale:

- More than 18,000 inbound calls handled

- More than 8,000 appointments successfully scheduled

- Conversion performance that outpaced the client’s own internal team benchmarks

Client leadership expressed strong satisfaction with early results, specifically citing Omni’s ability to rapidly stabilize operations, improve scheduling throughput, and deliver a patient experience that is both compassionate and compliant.

COMBINING FLEXIBILITY WITH HEALTHCARE EXPERTISE

Omni secured the partnership by demonstrating its ability to rapidly deploy certified professionals while meeting the compliance and patient experience standards healthcare organizations require. Central to the engagement is Omni’s Fractional Workforce model, which enables precise staff scaling to match real time call volume, eliminating the chronic overstaffing and understaffing cycles that challenge traditional healthcare contact center operations.

For healthcare organizations managing unpredictable spikes in patient demand, this flexibility is operationally essential. Omni’s model allows organizations to maintain consistent service levels and conversion performance without the cost burden of permanent headcount expansions.

DELIVERING MEASURABLE CX OUTCOMES

This engagement demonstrates how Omni’s flexible workforce model translates directly into improved metrics that matter most to healthcare organizations: conversion rates, call handling capacity, and scheduling efficiency. As inbound call volumes continue to grow across the sector, the pressure on contact center operations will only intensify.

“Healthcare contact centers operate in an environment where every interaction carries real weight. Our goal is always to combine operational efficiency with empathy and professionalism so that organizations can deliver better outcomes for both patients and providers.”

— Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO, Omni Interactions

ABOUT OMNI INTERACTIONS

Omni Interactions is redefining customer experience with its award-winning Fractional Workforce model. By connecting leading brands with a nationwide network of skilled brand ambassadors, Omni delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency. Supported by AI enabled technology and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Omni helps organizations scale faster, operate smarter, and consistently deliver exceptional service.

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