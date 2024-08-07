Key Water Infrastructure Projects Starting in Southwest Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 7 - Released on August 7, 2024

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is investing more than $2 million in the design and construction work on five water infrastructure projects in Southwest Saskatchewan. These projects will strengthen dams, weirs and reservoirs in the region and improve public safety. The projects stretch from Lafleche to Cypress Hills and will begin in 2024-25.

"We are pleased to begin work on these vital projects in a semi-arid region that heavily depends on reliable water infrastructure," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency David Marit said. "Upgrading these integral structures has been a priority for our government and is critical to ensure we can continue to provide a sustainable water supply for our strong and vibrant communities."

WSA is advancing two projects near Val Marie, including a multi-year project on the Val Marie Dam and upgrades and rehabilitation to the West Val Marie Dam. The Val Marie Dam project, which will include a spillway replacement, is currently in the procurement stage.

At Summercove Dam, WSA is spending $650,000 on a planning and design project to facilitate upgrades to the spillway, low level outlet and rip-rap repairs. A smaller scale rehabilitation project at Wilson Weir, south of the Cypress Hills on Battle Creek, is being initiated to rehabilitate the existing diversion structure. Finally, WSA is beginning design work for spillway repairs at Lafleche Dam before completing the multimillion-dollar project on the major dam over the next few years.

These projects were identified as a priority as part of the 10-Year Rolling Infrastructure Rehabilitation Plan - part of WSA's effort to advance priority maintenance projects for the long-term safety and security of our citizens.

WSA may be restricting access to some of these sites during the construction period to eliminate hazards to the public. WSA apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you need more information about these projects, please contact the WSA at 1-866-727-5420 or by email at client.service@wsask.ca.

WSA is investing more than $42 million in 2024-25 to advance more than 60 key water infrastructure projects with a focus on ensuring our infrastructure supports a sustainable, adaptable and reliable water supply for Saskatchewan. Since 2007, WSA has invested approximately $280 million in our province's water management infrastructure.

-30-

For more information, contact: