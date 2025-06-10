New Group Home Supports Adults with Intellectual Disabilities in Humboldt

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 9, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan and Futuristic Industries Inc. have partnered to provide five adults with intellectual disabilities a new place to call home in Humboldt. Government has provided $1.6 million in capital funding and $360,000 in annual operational funding.

"This home reflects our government's commitment to supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and investing in inclusive communities across the province," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By working alongside community partners like Futuristic Industries, we are helping ensure people have the choice and control they need to live full lives."

Futuristic Industries Inc., a long-standing community-based organization, provides 24/7 staffing and personalized care for residents in the home. The organization currently operates three group homes serving 19 individuals, a supported independent living program supporting nine clients and a day program that serves 30 individuals.

"Having access to funding for building a new home in the community with the support of the Ministry of Social Services offers individuals experiencing intellectual disabilities the opportunity to live in an environment that supports their unique needs and fosters social inclusion," Futuristic Industries Inc. Executive Director Raymond Whitton said. "This not only enhances their independence by promoting autonomy in daily life but also strengthens their connection to the community. By providing a safe, customized space, the individuals we support are empowered to pursue personal goals, build meaningful relationships, and enjoy a higher quality of life. Futuristic Industries Inc. is grateful for the financial support and shared vision of helping those we serve live the best versions of their lives, however it may look to them."

For information on how to access support for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Ministry of Social Services office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.

