Magic happens here: Courtney Chisholm, lactation consultant

CANADA, August 7 - “Breastfeeding mothers are some of the most committed, selfless, patient, and determined people I’ve ever met,” said Courtney Chisholm, RN/Lactation Consultant at Public Health Nursing. “Breastfeeding is not always easy and it’s not always natural. Clients come to me with a willingness to do whatever they have to do to achieve their feeding goals. I often say that they are the true heroes in my office, and I get to cheer them on.”

World Breastfeeding Week takes place August 1–7, and the 2024 theme is “Closing the Gap; Breastfeeding Supports for All.”

Courtney has been an RN for 16 years, with 11 of those years working as a lactation consultant. Lactation consultants, like Courtney, are internationally board-certified. They take on the expert role when a nurse or other health care team member is unable to support the family.

“There are various ways to achieve this certification. One of the components to getting certified is to have 1000 hours of experience working with breastfeeding families, which is required in addition to course work and an international exam. Certification then must be maintained,” Courtney explained. “After I graduated from nursing, I worked in obstetrics, which was an ideal background for a lactation consultant and provided me the experience needed to enter the program.” said Courtney.

Courtney spends her day at Public Health Nursing, where she meets with clients.

“I support breastfeeding families within the community in Kings and Queens, East Point to Crapaud. Essentially, I get to support them as they work to achieve their feeding goals. Clients can self-refer because they want support. I also support the public health nursing team. I collaborate with various health care providers within Health PEI and the private sector through the process of supporting breastfeeding families.”

The most common issues Courtney sees includes low milk supply, discomfort with latching, or a baby who won’t latch at all, as well as prematurity that can impact how the baby feeds.

“Sometimes moms might find themselves having to supplement their babies’ feedings, and that’s not what they desire to do. Sometimes they just need support and reassurance. They call, and I can just hear it in their voice. They are on the right track, and they need some guidance to give them the confidence to carry on,” said Courtney.

The list of breastfeeding benefits is vast, and Courtney is very passionate about ensuring breastfeeding families are well supported.

“When I think back over the years, something I am really pleased with is that we can support moms even when their journey goes differently than they imagined. I always tell them that their goals are my goals. You communicate what you want this to look like, what your hopes and desires are, and I will support you in that. If your goals or desires change, I’ll change right along with you,” - Courtney Chisholm, RN/Lactation Consultant

There are many benefits to breastfeeding.

“It is perfect and complete nutrition that changes for the baby as they grow and age. It can provide protection against viruses, short-term illnesses, and chronic diseases within the baby and mother. Bonding is one benefit that breastfeeding families are longing for. It’s also good for the environment and It’s vital to our healthcare system”.

Sometimes parents who come to Courtney’s office, despite their best efforts, can’t achieve their goals. In those circumstances, they can still have a positive experience.

“I always say that there’s a lot of magic that happens in this room and how just a little bit of support can potentially change those babies and parents’ outcomes for health and for life,” Courtney said with a smile.

Looking for lactation supports? Reach out today.

