Working for Alabama’s Future: Governor Ivey Announces Appointment of Business Leaders to the Alabama Growth Alliance

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the appointment of eight distinguished business leaders to the Alabama Growth Alliance, a key initiative aimed at supporting efforts to drive economic growth and innovation through the governor’s new economic development strategy. This marks another major milestone in the implementation of the Working for Alabama legislative package, which Governor Ivey championed and signed into law earlier this year.

The landmark Working for Alabama package of legislation established the Alabama Growth Alliance. This cutting-edge approach to economic development brings public and private leadership together to coordinate and strengthen the state’s ability to bring about economic development success.

Governor Ivey expressed her confidence in the newly appointed members, highlighting their diverse expertise and commitment to the state’s prosperity.

“The experienced business leaders on the Alabama Growth Alliance will be able to lend key support to the forward-looking strategies outlined in the new economic development plan. By working together, we’re building a stronger, more prosperous Alabama for generations to come,” said Governor Ivey.

The appointed members bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the Alliance:

Angus Cooper, III, President of the Mobile-based Cooper Group., has a deep understanding of international trade and the maritime and logistics sectors.

Helena Duncan, President and CEO of the Montgomery-based Business Council of Alabama, brings a strong background in business advocacy and policy.

Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of Bank Independent in Florence, is recognized for his extensive knowledge in banking and finance.

Jimmy Rane, Chairman and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving in Abbeville, is a prominent figure in the wood products and construction industry.

John Turner, President and CEO of Birmingham-based Regions Financial Corp., offers expertise in financial services and economic strategy.

Allison Ross of Huntsville is a consulting, real estate and public relations entrepreneur and former owner of Yellowhammer News. (Lieutenant Governor Appointee)

Jeff Peoples, Chairman, President and CEO of Birmingham-based Alabama Power, is a leader in the energy sector. (Senate President Pro Tempore Appointee)

Bruce Culpepper of Guntersville, former President and U.S. Country Chair of Shell Oil Co., has extensive experience in the energy and petrochemical industries. (Speaker of the House Appointee)

Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce Ellen McNair, said the Alliance will be a tremendous addition to the economic development team.

“The business leaders appointed to this public-private partnership will assist us as we move to capitalize on high-impact growth opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of Alabamians,” said McNair.

Governor Ivey serves as chair of the Alliance, with Secretary McNair serving as co-chair. Joining them as ex-officio members are Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed; Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter; Finance Director and Innovate Alabama Chair Bill Poole; Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton; and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

The Alliance officially begins its work on October 1, when a task force led by Secretary McNair delivers a comprehensive new economic development strategic plan to Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey spoke with members of the Growth Alliance Monday and expressed her confidence and appreciation in the group she assembled. The appointments to the Growth Alliance follow the governor’s selections for both the Alabama Workforce Board and its Executive Committee, which she announced yesterday.

