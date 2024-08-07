African-American Credit Union Coalition Georgia United Credit Union Foundation Announce HBCU Scholarship

Organizations Introduce the Dr. James Williams HBCU Scholarship

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) and the Georgia United Credit Union Foundation are proud to announce the Dr. James Williams HBCU Scholarship, honoring Georgia United’s first African American board member. This initiative aims to support the academic pursuits of students enrolled at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by providing two $2,500 scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“Georgia United Credit Union Foundation is committed to supporting schools, education and financial education, so partnering with AACUC to establish a new scholarship program to help create a pathway of success for students pursuing higher education at an HBCU has a long been a dream of ours,” said Debbie Smith, President of the Georgia United Foundation. “Naming the scholarship after our beloved board director Dr. James Williams makes this venture even more meaningful. Dr. James Williams is an exceptional man, and we look forward to recognizing an exceptional student with this scholarship.”

Dr. James Williams, the namesake of the scholarship, has had a distinguished career in education, serving as the former Deputy Superintendent for Administration of DeKalb County Schools. He has also held positions as a teacher, principal and area director in the DeKalb County School System. Dr. Williams completed his undergraduate studies at Alabama State University, earned his master's and Ed.S. degrees from Georgia State University and received his Doctorate from Clark Atlanta University. A member of Georgia United Credit Union since 1971, Dr. Williams was elected to the Board of Directors in 1997. Throughout his tenure, he has served in various roles, including Vice Chair, Secretary and as a member of the Credit Committee and Asset & Liability Committee.

Scholarship – along with mentorship and internship – are founding pillars for the AACUC in its pursuit to advance communities and professionals of color, close the racial wealth gap and build financial inclusion. The Dr. James Williams HBCU Scholarship is the first AACUC scholarship to directly benefit an HBCU.

“Now more than ever it is important for us to advocate for higher education for our young people, and HBCUs are uniquely equipped to give them an educational opportunity where students, faculty and alumni look like them and reflect their values,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO. “We’re grateful to our Chairman’s Circle Partner GUCU for having the foresight and eagerness to bring this scholarship to life with us.”

Applicants must be enrolled as full-time sophomores, juniors, or seniors at accredited HBCUs to be eligible. The application process includes submitting a completed questionnaire, an essay, one reference letter and a copy of an unofficial transcript. Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale.

For additional information and application details, please visit www.aacuc.org or contact Tre'Vaughn Allen at tallen@aacuc.org.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1998 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.aacuc.org or on social media at Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, X.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.

About Georgia United Foundation

Georgia United Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for children and families in the communities it serves through impactful programs funded through corporate contributions and delivered via volunteer efforts from team members and community partners. The foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union. For details on volunteering or donating, visit www.gucufoundation.org.

About Georgia United Credit Union

Georgia United Credit Union is an award-winning financial leader and partner in education. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia United is ranked as one of the state’s largest credit unions with more than $2 billion in assets and more than 150,000 members. As a full-service financial institution, Georgia United offers competitive products and services for every stage of life. Visit gucu.org to learn more.

