AACUC Announces 2025-2026 Executive Committee and New Board Members

AACUC 2025-2026 Executive Committee AACUC 2025-2026 New Board Director and Board Director Emeriti

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) elected its 2025-2026 Executive Committee and announced new members for its national Board of Directors. The Executive Committee includes:

• Chair: Marvin York, Vice President, Member Engagement Quality Assurance Speech Analytics GEN AI, Velera

• Vice Chair: Priscilla Awkard, Vice President, Retail, Digital Sales, and Member Assistance Coastal Credit Union

• Treasurer: Ty Muse, President/CEO, Visions Federal Credit Union

• Secretary: Sharon Camper, Chief People Officer, Apple Federal Credit Union

• Parliamentarian: Sharon Grieger, past Chief Risk Officer, Vantage West Credit Union

AACUC welcomed newly elected and appointed Directors, including:

• Director: Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, LAFCU and CEO, StableCommunities Foundation

• Director Emeritus: Timothy L. Anderson, President/CEO, United States Senate Federal Credit Union

• Director Emeritus: John Bissell, President/CEO, Greylock Federal Credit Union

• Director Emeritus: Adrian S. Johnson, Executive Vice President/CFO, MECU Credit Union

“I am honored to serve as Board Chair,” said York. “Our organization has a remarkable history of driving inclusion and change in our credit union movement, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, our dedicated staff and partners to advance this important work and ensure a strong, sustainable future.”

Marvin York leads Velera’s Contact Center and GEN AI Speech Analytics Unit, driving strategies to enhance operations and elevate the credit union member experience. With over 30 years in financial call centers, including leadership at Chase and Citibank, he is a respected expert and international speaker on DEI. York serves as executive sponsor of Velera’s African American Business Resource Group and co-launched its Bold Effective Leaders Program. He has held leadership roles with AACUC, where he recently served as Treasurer.

Priscilla Awkard is the Vice President, Retail, Digital Sales, and Member Assistance at Coastal Federal Credit Union. With over two three of experience in the financial services industry, Awkard has held various leadership roles, including Vice President of Teller Center and Director of Strategic Programs. Known for innovative training programs and exceptional service standards, she has contributed to organizational growth and member satisfaction. Active in community engagement, Awkard serves on multiple boards and organizations, including Elon University Phoenix Club and Learning Together.

Ty Muse is President and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union. Muse has over 30 years in the financial services industry working at institutions such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs, GE Asset Management and Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. A track scholarship recipient, he holds an undergraduate degree, master’s in accounting, and his MBA from Northeastern University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. Muse serves on multiple local and national boards and has received numerous awards including the AACUC Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sharon Camper is the Chief People Officer at Apple Federal Credit Union, in Fairfax, VA. She is an accomplished human resources executive dedicated to enhancing organizational performance through effective people management. She shapes the organization’s culture, aligns its human capital with strategic goals and promotes an inclusive workforce. Camper holds a Master of Science in Organizational Development and Strategic Human Resources from Johns Hopkins University and a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.

Sharon Grieger recently served as the Chief Risk Officer at Vantage West Credit Union, a CDFI and the fourth largest credit union in Arizona. She held leadership roles at Walmart, Boeing and PepsiCo before joining the credit union movement in 2018. Her strong commitment to providing affordable and accessible financial services to the underserved led to her appointment to the CFPB CU Advisory Council. Sharon holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity, a Master Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting & Auditing.

Kelli Ellsworth Etchison serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Diversity Officer for LAFCU, and the CEO of StableCommunities Foundation – a financial empowerment center, providing community support, micro grants and loans – powered by LAFCU. She has served her community through the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan, as an appointed commissioner of Governor Whitmer’s Black Leadership Advisory Council, and as the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing’s First African American Board Chair. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwood University.

Timothy L. Anderson has served as President/CEO of U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union since 2019, following roles as EVP and Chief Retail Officer and over 15 years on the Board of Directors, including Chairman. With over 30 years of financial services leadership, he has served as CEO of another credit union, in executive roles at multiple financial institutions and on multiple boards. He holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, where he is also an adjunct professor.

John Bissell has been part of the team at Greylock Federal Credit Union since 2003 and was named CEO in 2015. Under his leadership, Greylock earned CDFI and Juntos Avanzamos certifications and made deep investments in anti-racism, financial inclusion and Black homeownership initiatives. Bissell was elected to the AACUC Board of Directors in 2022 and under his leadership, Greylock became an early supporter of the Future Fund. He also served on the AACUC steering committee that established the Cross-Cultural Exchange Program.

Adrian S. Johnson is EVP/Chief Financial Officer of MECU Credit Union, with over four decades in financial services. A dedicated AACUC member since 2004, he served as National Board Chairman (2018–2020) and was inducted into the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame in 2023. Johnson holds degrees from the Community College of Baltimore County, University of Baltimore and Loyola University Maryland, along with a CCE designation. He is recognized for his community service, board leadership, and contributions to the credit union movement.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC)

The AACUC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the National Credit Union Foundation’s 2022 Anchor Award for its Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive.

