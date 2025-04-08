AACUC Appoints TruStage Executive to National Board of Directors

Gregory M. Holman, Chief Administrative Officer, TruStage

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) announces the appointment of Gregory M. Holman, Chief Administrative Officer for TruStage(TM), to its esteemed Board of Directors.

With over 25 years in the insurance and financial services industry, Holman brings deep expertise to the AACUC. As Chief Administrative Officer at TruStage, he oversees key operations, including customer service, procurement and claims, while also leading initiatives in consumer expansion and risk management. He has held executive roles at AMEX, Bank of America and MetLife, managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios across North America, Central America and Asia. A Trenton, NJ native, Holman holds an M.B.A. from Georgia Tech and a bachelor’s in communication studies from UNC-Greensboro.

“Greg’s extensive experience in financial services and his passion for driving operational excellence and innovation make him a valuable addition to our board,” said Whitney Anderson, Chair of the AACUC Board of Directors. “His leadership and commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion align perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to have him help guide our efforts to further strengthen the credit union movement.”

Holman joined TruStage – a long-time supporter of the AACUC and the organization’s first Legacy Corporate Partner pledging $1 million to the organization and its Future Fund initiative – in March 2024.

“We are immensely grateful for the continuous support from TruStage,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO. “Greg’s service on our Board of Directors is yet another example of TruStage’s commitment to building an inclusive credit union community. Greg’s vision and expertise will undoubtedly help us make an even greater impact.”

Holman joins the volunteer board, which includes credit union executives and industry partners from across the country:

• Chair: Whitney Anderson, President/CEO, Anderson Growth Advisors

• Vice Chair: Priscilla Awkard, VP Retail Branch Network, Digital Sales, Member Assistance, Coastal

Credit Union

• Secretary: Delana Huling, President/CEO, Baylor Health Care System Credit Union

• Treasurer: Marvin York, VP Contact Center Member Engagement, Velera

Directors

• John Bissell, President/CEO, Greylock Federal Credit Union

• Sharon Camper, Chief People Officer, Apple Federal Credit Union

• Maurice Dawkins, President/CEO, American Spirit Federal Credit Union

• Sharon Grieger, Chief Risk Executive, Vantage West Credit Union

• Ty Muse, President/CEO, Visions Federal Credit Union

• Gary Perez, President/CEO, USC Credit Union

Directors Emeritus

• Timothy Anderson, President/CEO, U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union

• Adrian Johnson, EVP/Chief Financial Officer, MECU Credit Union

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC)

The AACUC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020 with its Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at https://www.aacuc.org/.

