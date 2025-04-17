Statement on the Departure of Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka from the NCUA Board

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) acknowledges the departure of former NCUA Board Members Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka with appreciation for their service and collaboration.

"We would like to thank former NCUA Board Members Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka for their service and leadership," said AACUC President and CEO Renée Sattiewhite. "Throughout their tenure, both individuals demonstrated a consistent willingness to engage with AACUC and our members in meaningful and constructive ways. We are especially proud to count former Board Member Harper among our Hall of Fame honorees, recognizing his longstanding commitment to the credit union system."

"We remain committed to continue to work closely with Chairman Kyle Hauptman and appreciate his partnership as we address the critical issues facing credit unions and their members."

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC)

The AACUC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020 with its Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at https://www.aacuc.org/.

