Somalia submits its first Tentative List

On February 22, 2024, Somalia officially submitted its first Tentative List. This act marks an important milestone in the country's recovery and testifies to its ongoing efforts to identify, preserve and promote its national heritage.

The List features two natural sites. The first, "The Hobyo grass and Shrubland", is located along the south-east coast from Galkacyo to Warsheik, and stretches for over 2,000 km. The landscape is characterized by white and orange dunes along the Indian Ocean, dominated by immense perennial grasslands. This site is one of the endemic centers of Somali flora and fauna. It is a reputed home to over 1,000 different plant species, of which almost 200 have only been observed in the wild in this part of the world, including endangered species such as Yeheb (Cordeauxia edulis) and Dirachma somaliensis. It also provides a valuable habitat for numerous species such as the Obbia Lark and Ash Lark, as well as many endangered mammals such as Speke's gazelle.

The second, "Bushbushle National Park", is in the Lower Juba region of the state of Jubaland and covers an area of over 3,300 km2. This natural site, through which the Juba and Shabelle rivers flow, is distinguished by its great diversity of vegetation, including evergreen forests, scrub forests and dry forests. The national park is home to some 1,350 endemic plant species, including baobabs over 18 meters high. It is also home to many endangered terrestrial and marine species, including Savanna Elephant, Leopard, Dugong, and Green Turtle.

Somalia is one of 11 countries in the African region without a property inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and a future nomination could help reduce this imbalance. In addition, the inclusion of these two sites on the Tentative List highlights the numerous efforts made by Somalia to protect its heritage and gain international recognition for its exceptional richness and biodiversity.

This work was accomplished thanks to the Generous support of the Sultane of Oman.