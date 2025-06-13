UNESCO and VELUX FOUNDATION Launch Global Initiative to Boost Climate Resilience in Marine Protected Areas

Nice, France – Thursday, 13 June 2025 – As global leaders gather in Nice for the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), UNESCO is proud to unveil a bold new initiative to strengthen the resilience of marine protected areas (MPAs) in the face of accelerating climate change.

MPAs are the cornerstone of ocean conservation, protecting biodiversity, supporting coastal and indigenous communities, and managing the sustainable use of vital ecosystems. With over 18,000 MPAs established worldwide, how these areas plan for, and adapt, to climate change will be central to the future health of our ocean.

Launched jointly by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and the World Heritage Centre, and generously funded by the VELUX FOUNDATION, this new project will develop urgently needed guidance for assessing climate vulnerability and help MPAs define priorities for adaptation and resilience.

The initiative will deliver a standardized, open-access climate vulnerability assessment tool – available in English and French – designed for global use across the MPA network. The project supports the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, including the goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

“Sustainable ocean planning must be grounded in the best available science. This project is a powerful example of how we can accelerate the uptake of science in decision-making. A thriving ocean is essential for the future of our planet —and that starts with equipping marine protected areas to adapt to a rapidly changing climate.” Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

UNESCO marine World Heritage sites are uniquely positioned to pioneer new approaches in ocean conservation. The initiative will pilot in two such sites, the Banc d’Arguin National Park in Mauritania and Ilulissat Icefjord in Greenland, Denmark. Insights from these locations will guide broader application across MPAs worldwide, advancing more resilient and science-informed ocean management.

“UNESCO marine World Heritage sites are flagships of ocean conservation. This initiative will strengthen their resilience to climate change by integrating science, traditional knowledge, and the engagement of local communities” Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of World Heritage.

By connecting local communities, scientists, and conservation leaders, the initiative aims to transform how MPAs plan for the future—turning knowledge into action and building a more resilient ocean for generations to come.

“Coastal areas face urgent climate adaptation challenges and restoring the ocean’s balance is essential for ecosystems to withstand climate change. This project expects to provide innovative tools and guidance to support action across all marine protected areas, not just UNESCO sites.” Adam Billing, Senior Advisor, VELUX FOUNDATION.

This global initiative represents a critical investment in the future of our ocean. By equipping MPAs with practical tools, scientific insight, and local engagement, it lays the groundwork for a more sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient approach to ocean conservation—benefiting both people and planet.