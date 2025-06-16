Join the 30th Anniversary Celebrations of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds

On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA), the UNESCO World Heritage Centre joins the international community in celebrating this milestone in global environmental cooperation. For three decades, AEWA has united efforts to protect migratory waterbirds and their habitats across continents, exemplifying the power of collective action in the face of environmental challenges.

The conservation of migratory waterbirds is deeply linked to the protection of World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves, Ramsar sites, and other key biodiversity areas along flyways. UNESCO reaffirms its commitment to strengthening international cooperation, addressing emerging threats such as avian influenza, and integrating biodiversity into global conservation and sustainable development agendas.

To mark this important milestone, the AEWA Secretariat has collected and published statements from a wide range of partner organizations on a dedicated anniversary page. Among them, Mr. Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, shared a video message expressing support and solidarity with AEWA’s ongoing work and enduring legacy in the conservation of migratory waterbirds.

© UNESCO / 30 Years of AEWA – Statement by Mr. Lazare Eloundou Assomo