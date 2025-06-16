From Ratification to Action: UNESCO Empowers Nauru's Heritage Ambitions in the First National Consultation on the World Heritage Convention

In a landmark move to safeguard its cultural and natural heritage, Nauru held its first national consultation meeting on the World Heritage Convention with the support of UNESCO. A dynamic interactive session on 23 May 2025 brought together national stakeholders and international experts to discuss the implementation of the World Heritage Convention in Nauru.

This milestone meeting follows Nauru’s official ratification of the World Heritage Convention on 22 July 2024, making it the 196th and latest State Party to the most widely endorsed international treaty for heritage protection. The announcement was made during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, where Hon. Charmaine Eraidinomo Scotty, Minister for National Heritage, Culture, Tourism and the Naoero Museum, emphasized Nauru’s commitment to safeguarding its unique heritage in the face of climate change.

Shortly after ratification, Nauru submitted its first International Assistance request, which was approved by the Chairperson of the World Heritage Committee in February 2025. This consultation meeting was convened to kickstart the implementation phase of this project.

More than 20 representatives of different national institutions from Nauru attended the meeting, including Ms Romana Keopke, Secretary for National Heritage; Mr Horasio Cook, Director of Naoero Museum and National Focal Point for the World Heritage Convention; and representatives from Department of Culture, Tourism, Language, and Youth Affairs; the Department of Lands and Survey; the Department of Environment, Management and Agriculture; the Nauru Rehabilitation Corporation; the Nauru Fisheries and Marine Resources Authority among others.

With presentations from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the UNESCO Regional Office in the Pacific in Apia, as well as international experts on cultural and natural heritage, the meeting covered the fundamentals of the World Heritage Convention, such as Outstanding Universal Value, conservation responsibilities, and available support mechanisms. A key focus was the discussion on the current situation of heritage issues in Nauru, including the current governing structure, legal framework, as well as the needs and challenges to be addressed through the first International Assistance project.

This consultation marks a crucial step in Nauru’s journey to identify, document, preserve and promote its cultural and natural heritage for future generations.