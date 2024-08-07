Sex, God, and the Brain: A Groundbreaking Exploration of the Connection between Sexuality and Spirituality

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned neuroscientist Andrew Newberg, Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Medical College, is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, Sex, God, and the Brain. In this groundbreaking work, Newberg presents compelling evidence that challenges the conventional belief that sexuality and spirituality are at odds with each other. Through his pioneering brain scan research, gained through Orgasmic Meditation studies, Newberg demonstrates that the underlying biological mechanisms of religious, spiritual, and sexual experiences are identical.

"For the modern world, it seems as if sexuality and spirituality have always been at odds. But what if the two are actually deeply connected? And what if science could prove this connection?" Newberg asks. "Sex, God, and the Brain aims to reframe our understanding of the link between spirituality and sexuality, shedding light on the profound relationship between these two fundamental aspects of human existence."

“This book is so much fun. Sex, God, and the Brain examines groundbreaking research to turn

common perceptions about sexuality and spirituality on its head. A must-read for anyone looking to better understand the profound relationship between sex and religion. Well-researched and deeply insightful.” —Daniel Amen, New York Times bestselling author of Change Your Brain, Change Your Life

With over two hundred published articles, essays, and book chapters, Newberg is no stranger to exploring the intersection of neuroscience and spirituality. His previous works, including the bestselling How God Changes Your Brain and Why God Won't Go Away, have garnered widespread acclaim and have been featured in major media outlets such as Good Morning America, National Public Radio, and The New York Times.

“Rigorous science wildly upends conventional thought. Here Dr Andrew Newberg creates a highly scholarly and evocative new scientific paradigm, that compels reexamination of our foundational human nature. He asks what might be the paths to awakening human perception of the unitive reality? How do different people arrive to this awareness, and is it really the same awareness? Do these paths intertwine, do they work, and if so, how? Newberg's innovation is matched by his scientific precision to evoke a compelling inquiry, as he allows research to kick-open a door hitherto sealed by societal norms. Hold on tight! You are in the seat of a fearless, brilliant investigator.” —Lisa Miller, PhD, Columbia University professor and bestselling author, The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life

Sex, God, and the Brain is available for purchase on Amazon HERE. With research technical enough for academics, yet explained simply enough for the everyday reader, this thought-provoking book promises to revolutionize our understanding of the profound link between spirituality and sexuality.

ABOUT DR. ANDREW NEWBERG:

Dr. Andrew Newberg is a leading neuroscientist and author specializing in the study of the brain and spirituality. He is the Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health and a Professor in the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Newberg has published numerous books and research papers, and his work has been featured in major media outlets worldwide.

