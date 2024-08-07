Gepard PIM Elevates Product Information Management with Successful PIM Process Audit

In a landmark development for product information management, Gepard PIM has successfully completed a PIM Process Audit for varied businesses in 3 months.

NIEUWEGEIN, THE NETHERLAND, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark development for product information management, Gepard PIM has successfully completed a PIM Process Audit for varied businesses in the last 3 months. One of them was a leading German tech manufacturer (name withheld due to NDA). This audit underscores Gepard PIM’s commitment to delivering tailored, actionable insights that drive operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences.

Key Outcomes of the PIM Process Audit:

▪️Enhanced Data Accuracy: The audit revealed significant improvements in the accuracy and consistency of product information across various sales channels. This has led to reduced error rates up to 43% and enhanced customer trust.

▪️Streamlined Operations: The audit provided strategic recommendations by identifying bottlenecks and inefficiencies in existing PIM processes. This helped to streamline operations, reducing time-to-market for new products.

▪️Increased Revenue: With more reliable and timely product information, the company experienced a notable increase (up to 21%) in sales conversions, contributing to a substantial revenue boost.

▪️Competitive Benchmarking: The audit included a detailed comparison against industry standards and competitors, providing the company with valuable insights into its market position and areas for improvement.

Client Testimonial:

“The audit of our PIM processes conducted by Gepard has been really transformative for us. It has not only highlighted critical areas for improvement but also offered practical solutions that have significantly enhanced our operations. We are now better positioned to meet our business goals and deliver superior customer experiences,” said the client's Product Data Management specialist.

Discover the benefits of Gepard’s complimentary PIM Process Audit and join a growing number of businesses optimizing their PIM strategies for sustained success.

Register for Your Free PIM Process Audit Today – Fill out the form