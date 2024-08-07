Gepard Announced New Sophisticated Data Validation

Gepard PIM, a leader in Product Information Management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Validation feature.

NIEUWEGEIN , THE NETHERLAND, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gepard PIM, a leader in Product Information Management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Validation feature. This new functionality is designed to streamline the integration process with different pre-set connectors like marketplaces, industry standards & eCommerce platforms. It ensures data accuracy and compliance from the initial stages of product import.

Key Features of the New Data Validation:

▪️Systematic Validation: Products imported into the Gepard PIM system undergo immediate validation against a predefined schema. This early-stage verification helps identify and rectify errors promptly, significantly improving data quality.

▪️Detailed Error Reporting: When opening a product, users can view all validation issues directly in the 'Issues' section. This includes:

▫️ Incorrectly filled product data

▫️ Invalid data formats

▫️Mismatched data types

▫️Errors in the number of decimal places

▫️Conditional checks when validation rules for any product attribute can be dependent on 1-N other attributes.

▪️Compliance with EPREL Requirements: The validation process encompasses all EPREL-specific conditions, ensuring that products meet all regulatory standards before export.

▪️Proactive Error Management: Users can detect and correct errors during the product creation/editing in UI or initial import stage, rather than during the export to the connector. This proactive approach enhances efficiency and reduces the time and resources needed for data correction.

▪️Automated Status Updates: When a product is edited, its status automatically updates to reflect its readiness for export, streamlining the workflow and ensuring seamless compliance.

CEO Testimonial:

“Our new Validation feature allows our clients to catch and correct errors much earlier in the process, ensuring that products are ready for export to various sales channels without any last-minute issues. This not only enhances efficiency but also ensures compliance with all regulatory requirements,” said Sergii Shvets, founder and CEO of Gepard PIM.

