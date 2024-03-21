Gepard PIM Announces Cooperation with Stiebel Eltron to Boost Heating & Renewable Energy Solutions Industry

Gepard, a leader in PIM solutions, announced a cooperation with Stiebel Eltron, a global pioneer in heating technologies and renewable energy solutions.

NIEUWEGEIN, THE NETHERLANDS, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gepard PIM, a leader in product information management (PIM) solutions, is excited to announce a cooperation with Stiebel Eltron, a global pioneer in heating technologies and renewable energy solutions. This marks a significant milestone in the heating solutions industry, aimed at enhancing product data management and distribution.

Stiebel Eltron, recognized for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, has chosen Gepard PIM to streamline its product information processes. This cooperation will enable Stiebel Eltron to provide comprehensive and accurate product data, enhancing the customer experience and supporting its mission of delivering eco-friendly heating solutions.

Sören Struk, the PIM System Architect, Stiebel Eltron, says: “Our cooperation with Gepard PIM is a strategic move towards enhancing our operational efficiency and market presence. We are confident this partnership will bring substantial benefits to our customers and the industry as a whole.”

Sergii Shvets, founder of Gepard, underscores the strategic importance of this cooperation: “Joining forces with Stiebel Eltron represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative PIM solutions. We are committed to supporting Stiebel Eltron's sustainability goals and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

This partnership is set to redefine the standards of product information management in the heating solutions sector, demonstrating a shared commitment to technological advancement and environmental responsibility.

About Gepard

Gepard is a PIM platform that brings innovative automation solutions into product information management for eCommerce businesses. The Gepard PIM and Syndication platform is a single source of truth to collect, manage, enrich, and distribute users' product data in the required format to various sales channels. It enables brands to exchange product marketing content freely and helps retailers onboard and adapt it in an effective and automated way. This increases operational efficiency by 75% and delivers 120+ million product descriptions per month across multiple retail platforms.

About Stibel Eltron

Stiebel Eltron is a global leader in the manufacture of environmentally friendly heating, cooling, and hot water products. Founded in 1924, the company has consistently paved the way for innovative solutions that prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on the future, Stiebel Eltron continues to set industry standards, ensuring quality and performance in homes and businesses worldwide.

