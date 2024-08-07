Submit Release
Minister Pieter Groenewald intervenes in the transfer of leader of 28s prison gang, George “Geweld” Thomas, following community concerns

The Minister of Correctional Services intervened in the transfer of the leader of the 28s prison gang, George “Geweld” Thomas to the Helderstroom Prison. This intervention followed outcry from community leaders due to the high risk his presence would possibly pose in communities of the Western Cape.

The Department of Correctional Services swiftly redirected the prisoner to an alternative maximum-security facility. The Department will also urgently investigate the matter thoroughly to identify the reasons for the prisoner’s irregular movement.

Emphasising the need for community engagement, the Minister also today had a meeting with community representatives part of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition to engage on concerns and possible interventions to minimise the presence of bad actors in communities ridden with gang-related violence.

“We will work with communities on an ongoing basis to improve the system and maximise the positive change it can bring to vulnerable communities,” the Minister said.


