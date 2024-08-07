Global Weapon Mounts Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Weapon Mounts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Weapon Mounts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weapon mounts market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.48 billion in 2023 to $1.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, increase in defense budgets, focus on infantry mobility, rise in global security threats, special forces operations, urban warfare considerations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The weapon mounts market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in fire control systems, focus on modular weapon platforms, energy-efficient weapon mounts, increasing demand for non-lethal options, enhanced durability and reliability.

Growth Driver Of The Weapon Mounts Market

The increased procurement and modernization programs by militaries are expected to propel the growth of the weapon mounts market going forward. Procurement and modernization programs refer to the methods and tactics employed by military organizations to obtain new weapons, equipment, and technologies that fulfill their operational requirements and bolster their mission capabilities. Weapon mounts are commonly used by militaries to securely attach firearms, such as machine guns to various ground platforms. They allow for greater stability and accuracy when firing, making them essential for military operations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the weapon mounts market include Dillon Aero Inc., AEI Systems Limited, Military Systems Group Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Advancements in technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the weapon mounts market. Companies operating in the weapon mounts market are launching advanced LED technology products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Platform: Ground, Naval, Airborne

2) By Operation: Manned, Remotely Operated

3) By Application: National Defense, Security, Business Performance, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-pacific Leading The Market

Asia-pacific was the largest region in the weapon mounts market in 2023. The regions covered in the weapon mounts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Weapon Mounts Market Definition

A weapon mount refers to a weapon component that is used for securing an armament, a weapons and equipment used by armed forces. These mounts are designed to secure and support firearms, usually guns, onto a specific platform to optimize their performance and enable efficient use.

Weapon Mounts Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Weapon Mounts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weapon mounts market size, weapon mounts market drivers and trends, weapon mounts market major players, weapon mounts competitors' revenues, weapon mounts market positioning, and weapon mounts market growth across geographies.

