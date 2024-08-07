Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam upon his election on 3 August 2024. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 AUGUST 2024

. . . . .

7 August 2024

His Excellency To Lam

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Your Excellency,

Warmest congratulations on your election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Your appointment reflects your colleagues’ support for and confidence in your leadership.

Singapore and Vietnam share excellent and mutually beneficial relations. Our leaders engage each other regularly at both bilateral and multilateral fora, and have built up a deep reserve of political and strategic trust.

Over the years and in your various capacities, you have been a strong supporter of Singapore-Vietnam ties. We have deepened our political, economic, and people-to-people links, as well as broken new ground in our cooperation in renewable energy, climate change, cybersecurity, innovation, and the digital economy. I am certain that the close ties between our two countries will continue to strengthen under your leadership, especially as we work towards the upgrading of our bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong